Police investigate Warren burglary where woman said friend broke in, attacked her

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police say they were called to a burglary in Warren Sunday evening where a woman said a friend broke into her bedroom and began choking her.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Clermont Ave. at around 6:30 p.m.

The victim told police that she was sitting on her bed watching TV when the suspect opened her bedroom door and attacked her.

She said the suspect started choking her and hitting her in the face, according to the report. The victim was able to get away to the bathroom where she tried to call police, but the suspect kicked a hole through the door, threw her phone away, pushed her in the bathtub and stomped on her, the report said.

The victim told police the suspect came in through the rear glass sliding door she says she leaves unlocked.

Police observed red marks on her neck and a large hole in the bottom of the bathroom door. There was also a broken picture frame in the bedroom and scattered $20 bills, the report said.

The victim said she didn’t know why the suspect attacked her and advised that they are only friends. The suspect doesn’t live or stay at the residence or have any property there.