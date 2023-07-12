BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, (WKBN) – Bazetta Township police are investigating after a juvenile reported that a man tried to get her to help him with a package in the back of his van.

The incident happened about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Timber Creek development.

According to Bazetta Township Police Chief Christopher Herlinger, the man asked the girl to help him get a package out from the rear of the van for her mom.

The girl was suspicious, contacted her parents and walked away.

Herlinger said the van was gone by the time police arrived and no other details or descriptions are available at this time. He added that more information will be released as it becomes available and is asking anyone with security video to check the footage and contact police at 330-638-5503.

Herlinger issued a reminder to be aware of your surroundings and call 911 to report suspicious vehicles or people.