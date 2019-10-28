Boyfriend arrested, police investigate suspicious death of Hermitage teen

Police said they found drug paraphernalia and bloodstains in the bedroom where the 14-year-old was found dead

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Police are investigating a suspicious death of a teenage girl from Hermitage.

Officials responded to the 200 block of Oak Way in Sharon just after 11:30 Saturday morning for an unresponsive 14-year-old.

The teen was found dead in a bedroom. Police said they also found drug paraphernalia and bloodstains in the room.

According to a police report, 19-year-old Leonard Frye, Jr. talked to officers at the station. He said the teen was his girlfriend, according to police.

Frye told officers he smoked marijuana, took drugs and had sex with the girl the night before.

When the teen would not wake up in the morning, Frye told police he yelled for his mother downstairs and called 911.

Frye was taken into custody. He is facing charges of rape of a substantially-impaired person, statutory sexual assault and corruption of a minor.