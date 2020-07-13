Police investigate suspected car arson in Mill Creek Park

The car, a 2006 Pontiac G6, was reported stolen from a Jean Street home on the south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Mill Creek MetroParks police are investigating after a car was found on fire early Sunday morning at the Lilly Pond.

Firefighters were called about 4:35 a.m. Sunday for the fire in a parking lot, but before they got there, park police managed to stop a car with several people ranging in age from 14 to 20.

None of the people are from Youngstown, reports said, and two are from as far away as Burghill.

Park police cited all the people in the car for being in the park after hours and are also investigating them for setting fire to the car.