GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police received several calls regarding shots fired Monday night.

Girard Police were called to Morris Avenue around 10 p.m. after neighbors heard gunshots as a gray Chevy sedan drove by a house.

Police were given video footage from the area that shows gunshots being fired from the vehicle and the vehicle driving away.

Officers later noticed a vehicle matching the description of the one in the incident on East Second Street. Five people were detained, but no evidence that they were involved in a shooting was found.

Reports said that the driver was cited for a red light violation.