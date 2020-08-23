Police investigate shooting reports in Youngstown

Crime scene tape is up and police are currently speaking with witnesses at the scene

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are investigating reports of gunfire on the south side Saturday night.

Seven YPD cruisers are on the scene of Samuel Ave. off of South Ave.

Police confirmed that two parked cars were shot, but no one was inside and shell casings were found on the road.

Crime scene tape is up, and police are speaking with witnesses at the scene.

There were reports of a shooting around 8:30 p.m., but police have not confirmed if anyone was shot.

This is a developing story, and 33 News is working to get more information.