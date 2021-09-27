Man dies in homicide on Youngstown’s west side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A 24 year old man died this morning after a shooting on the city’s west side.



Police were called to the 2000 block of Russell Avenue around 3 a.m. This is located a block north of Stambaugh Charter School.



Police say a man and woman were injured in the incident. They say that the man was shot and succumbed to his wounds at the hospital. They are unsure if the woman had gunshot wounds. Both were sent to the hospital.

First News is gathering information about their condition. Police are still unsure of what caused the shooting to occur.



Stay with First News for updates on this ongoing investigation.

Don’t miss the next breaking local news story. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts today.