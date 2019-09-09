Police investigate shooting on Youngstown’s south side

The shooting happened Monday morning in the 100 block of W. Laclede Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are investigating a shooting on the city’s south side.

Officers were called about 9:58 a.m. Monday to the 100 block of W. Laclede Avenue.

Police said they believe the man was walking when he was shot in the leg and went to a nearby home.

“A male was shot at Hillman and Laclede. He retreated and somebody came to his aid,” Det. Nick Bailey said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

His name has not yet been released. We don’t know how serious his injuries are.

Officers searched an area around Hillman Street and W. Laclede Avenue for evidence.

At least two women at the scene on Hillman Street said they heard gunfire.

“I was talking to [the victim] on the phone when I heard gunshots,” one of the women said.

The women did not want to be identified.

Police found several shell casings in the street near the intersection of W. Laclede Avenue and Hillman Street and collected them as evidence.