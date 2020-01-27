Police identify victim in fatal shooting near Warren apartment complex

This is the city's second homicide of the year

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) — Warren detectives identified the victim in a shooting that happened in the area of Highland Terrance apartments early Monday morning. This is the city’s second homicide of the year.

The victim was identified as 34-year-old Timothy Allen Junior, according to police.

Police were called out to the area for reports of shots fired and a vehicle crash. Around 2 a.m., police found a pickup truck off of Martin Street with bullet holes and its windows shattered.

They found Allen’s body about a block away in the 400 block of Martin Street SW.

He was dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives say the vehicle did appear to be shot at, but at this point, they’re not sure if Allen was in the truck of not.

They’re asking if anyone knows anything to give them a call at 330-841-2512.