Police investigate reports of shots fired in Austintown

Although no one was hurt, police did recover a gun from a wooded area nearby

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As Austintown police look into a shooting incident from Thursday night, they have another case to investigate now.

Officers were called back out to a section of Four Mile Run Road Friday afternoon after neighbors reported shots being fired.

Although no one was hurt, police did recover a gun from a wooded area nearby.

This is just down the street from where a woman was wounded in the leg early Thursday evening.

So far, no one has been arrested, but we’re told detectives are following up on leads from the earlier shooting.