The gunshots were reported at an apartment complex in Warren Saturday morning

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating a weekend shooting at an apartment complex in Warren.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to Avon Oaks in the 500 block of Southern Blvd.

Police said two men were shot and both are in critical condition.

A bullet grazed another person in a different apartment but they were not the target, police said.