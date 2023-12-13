WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a reported assault that left a man with serious injuries.

Officers were called to Trumbull Regional Medical Center to speak with the victim on Monday night after the incident, which reportedly occurred around 5 p.m. that day.

The victim told police that he was receiving belongings from a house in the 200 block of Parkman Road when a dark gray vehicle pulled up to the house. According to a police report, three men were inside the vehicle.

Reports said that the victim heard one of the men ask, “Is that him?” and when another said yes, they began to attack him.

Police determined that the man sustained a serious head injury. A doctor said that the severity of the injury made the doctor believe that the victim was struck with an object, even though the victim thought he was struck by a fist.

Police believe that the victim lost consciousness because the victim had a broken wrist and did not know how that happened. Police said that the victim went to urgent care but was transferred to the hospital due to the seriousness of the injuries.

Reports said that the victim had never seen the three men before.