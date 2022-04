WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating a case of child endangering after a child was treated at a local hospital for ingesting drugs.

Officers were called Tuesday to contact a social worker at Akron Children’s Hospital after a 10-month-old child was transferred there from St. Joseph Hospital.

The incident happened at a home on Paige Ave. NE.

Medical personnel said the child had ingested drugs, but the police report did not say what kind.