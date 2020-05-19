Police investigate overnight shooting near Boardman apartment complex

Neighbors inside the apartments said they heard at least four gunshots

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight near an apartment complex in Boardman.

Around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, a Boardman police officer was waiting outside the Newport Glen Apartments on Glenwood Avenue for an unrelated call when he heard about six gunshots fired nearby.

According to the police report, the officer said a man ran out into Glenwood Avenue, screaming that he “had been shot in the head” and needed help.

The victim told police that he was in his vehicle when a suspect shot him before leaving the area in a silver truck. The victim said he did not know who shot him.

Additional officers and paramedics were called to the scene.

Police said the victim’s neck appeared to be grazed by a bullet and he had another wound on his upper neck area.

The victim was taken to Mercy Health Main Campus in Youngstown for treatment. He is in stable condition.

The back window of the victim’s vehicle was shattered and there was clear damaged inside from the bullets, police said.

During the investigation, officers blocked off the road from W. Midlothian Boulevard on Glenwood Avenue to the north Devonshire Drive entrance.