Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Slippery Rock Twp.

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting in Lawrence County involving a police officer.

According to police, the shooting happened about 9:12 a.m. in the area of Copper Road and Old Princeton road in Slippery Rock Township.

One person was taken to the hospital. No officers were hurt.

Police say the shooting was an “isolated incident and there are no public safety concerns at this time.”

The incident is under investigation.

Police have requested that local media not operate helicopters in the area because investigators are operating their drones.

