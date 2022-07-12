WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several shootings in Warren were reported over the last few days.

On Friday, a 25-year-old man said that he woke up at about 6:10 a.m. to find that his Austin Avenue NW house had been shot. The bullet traveled through his wall and into his TV. The man said he went to bed around 10 p.m. Frida, but he didn’t hear any gunfire throughout the night.

Also on Thursday night, a juvenile said he was lying in his bed on Dickey Avenue NW about 12 a.m. when a bullet came through his window, into his bedroom door and then into a bathroom closet.

On Friday at about 11 a.m., a 66-year-old man said that he was sitting with his wife in the living room when he heard several gunshots. He said it woke him up but it sounded like it was down the street. Later, he found three bullet holes in his house, He said two of them came through to the inside and through a window pane.

Police found three areas on the house where bullets hit.

On Saturday at about 12 a.m., the owner of a convenience store at Larchmont and Elm roads reported that someone shot his ice cooler and another round went through the window. He also discovered that his house next door was hit, too.

Police recovered10 9mm shell casings near the intersection and 17 casings on the sidewalk, yard and driveway of the house that was hit.