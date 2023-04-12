WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers investigated three reports of shots fired in Warren last night between 4:20 a.m. and 4:46 a.m. at three different locations.

Officers were called about 4:19 a.m. to the 1400 block of Jefferson Street SW on reports of shots fired and found five spent .45 shell casings in the road.

Then, an officer on patrol heard shots fired at about 4:46 a.m. and went to the 500 block of Bonnie Brae SE where five spent shell casings were found in front of a house. A bullet was also found in the driveway.

At the same time as the shots fired on Bonnie Brae, officers were called to the 500 block of Fairfield St. NE where a man said that a bullet came through his front window and into his ceiling. No shell casings were found there, according to a police report.

In another incident the night before, police were called to the 1400 block of Jefferson St. SW where a woman found a bullet hole in the wall, next to her child’s bed.

The woman said she saw her neighbors firing a gun the night before and called police, but they left before officers arrived.