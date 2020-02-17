Police investigate Liberty break-in

The crime happened at a house on Royal Arms Drive.

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Police in liberty are looking for a suspect who broke into a house while the people living there were home.

Police were called just after 3:30 a.m. Monday to a house on Royal Arms Drive.

According to dispatchers, a man and woman there told police that a masked suspect broke into their house, took the man’s wallet and tried to break into a safe before running away.

Girard police and a K-9 unit from Austintown were called in to help look for the suspect.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, police were searching a wooded area near the home for the suspect.

