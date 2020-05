Police are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday on the southwest side of the city

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday on the southwest side of the city.

According to a police report, officers were called about 8:20 pm. to the 500 block of Third St. SW on reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased male later identified as 26-year-old Trevor Hall.

No further details were released.