Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Trumbull County

HARTFORD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Hartford Township that happened on State Route 7 Wednesday evening.

David S. Siege, 63, of Brookfield, was traveling northbound on SR 7 on a motorcycle when he drove off the left side of the roadway. Police said he hit a tree and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Siege was taken to Sharon Regional Hospital by Brookfield Township EMS when he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The Brookfield Township Fire Department, Harford Township Police Department and Brookfield Township EMS assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.