Police investigate death of woman stabbed in Farrell

FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old woman, found stabbed in Farrell.

According to District Attorney Peter Acker, Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the murder, with assistance by the Farrell and Sharon police departments.

Investigators were called to the scene around 2 a.m. Friday. They found two small children inside the apartment in the 100 block of Wallis Avenue at the time, but those children were safe.

Police have not released the identity of the victim yet or further details.

