YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating an accident involving a child at the intersection of South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard on Thursday.

Police said a boy was crossing the street on his bike and was hit around 5 p.m.

His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but he was going to the hospital to get checked out.

The intersection was blocked for a short time but has since reopened.

Caitlynn Hall contributed to this story.