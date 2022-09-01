YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating an accident involving a child at the intersection of South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard on Thursday.
Police said a boy was crossing the street on his bike and was hit around 5 p.m.
His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but he was going to the hospital to get checked out.
The intersection was blocked for a short time but has since reopened.
Caitlynn Hall contributed to this story.