NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a break-in at a local Mexican restaurant in which money was taken and the inside of the restaurant was damaged.

Police were called to El Jalapeno on Youngstown-Warren Road in Niles Tuesday morning after someone arrived to find that a burglary had occurred overnight.

According to a police report, money was missing from the business and the windows of the side and back patio doors were shattered. The office was ransacked and the register is now missing. An electrical meter was also removed.

Employees said it took several hours to clean up the glass.

“Just kind of let everybody be aware and make sure that you keep an eye out to see what’s happening because it’s a horrible thing, you know?” said server Claudia Morales.

El Jalapeno opened with normal business hours on Tuesday.

A police report gave no further details but indicated that detectives are investigating.