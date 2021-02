He made off with about $15 from a tip jar, according to the report

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating a break-in at a smoothie business in Warren.

The break-in was reported Wednesday morning at Beautiful Whirl’d on Market Street NW.

According to a police report, surveillance video showed a man damaging a gate near the door of the business to get inside.

He made off with about $15 from a tip jar, according to the report.