BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a break-in at a local sports memorabilia store.

Police were called just after 8:40 a.m. Wednesday morning to Youngstown Sportscards off of Route 224.

A passerby noticed the front door glass was shattered.

Some sports cards are missing, according to police, but inventory is still being taken.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video and a crime technician is gathering evidence.

There have been a few break-ins at stores like this in the Valley recently, but police have not confirmed if this crime is related.