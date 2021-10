WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating the discovery of a body Saturday in the city.

The body was found about 10 a.m. in the area of Choctaw Ave. SW, Persing Ave. SW and Martin Luther King Blvd. SW. An exact location was not released. That is the general area of where the body was found.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, according to the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office.

This is a developing story. We will update this report as more information becomes available.