CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found in Campbell.

Officers were called at about 1:13 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Hickory Street and Palmer Avenue after the body of a woman was found lying on the side of the road.

A person driving by spotted the woman.

Police say a trash bag was around the lower part of the woman’s body and a ripped trash bag was near the upper portion of her body.

Police identified the woman as 40-year-old Linda Bennett, from Youngstown. They say there were no signs of physical injuries that could have led to her death, but they’re waiting on autopsy and toxicology screens to determine the cause of her death.

The Mahoning County coroner and Campbell police are investigating.