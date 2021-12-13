2 stabbed in Boardman, suspect arrested

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police are investigating after a man and woman were stabbed Friday night.

Police were called about 9:12 p.m. to the 7100 block of Mill Creek Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered two men outside of the house and one of them had stab wounds to his stomach and back, according to a police report.

The other man, later identified as Blake Farmer, 19, was handcuffed and placed in a cruiser.

As officers approached the back of the house they encountered a female victim who had stab wounds to her leg.

According to the police report, the female victim told police that she and her boyfriend had gone to dinner with her son, Farmer, and that when they returned, she and her boyfriend got into an argument that carried outside where the woman said that her boyfriend pushed her and Farmer to the ground. At that time, her boyfriend and Farmer began to fight and the next thing she knew she had a stab wound to her leg and couldn’t remember anything else.

Reports said that both stabbing victims were taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Farmer was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of felonious assault. He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.