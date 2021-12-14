Police investigate after Youngstown home shot several times

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a south side home was hit Monday several times by gunfire.

Police were called just after 10 p.m. to a gunshot sensor call in the 100 block of West LaClede Avenue. A man there told officers he was watching television in his attic when he heard several shots and looked outside and saw an SUV drive away.

The man checked out his house and found 10 bullet holes, reports said.

Reports said officers found six .45-caliber shell casings and four .40-caliber shell casings in the street.

No one was injured.