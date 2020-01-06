Police investigate after armed robbery at Warren hotel

Officers were called to the scene on the 700 block of Mahoning Avenue around 10:03 p.m.

Editor’s Note: Earlier versions of this article identified the location of the reported armed robbery as a Best Western hotel. WYTV has since learned the hotel where this incident is alleged to have occurred, which is located at 777 Mahoning Avenue, no longer holds a franchise from Best Western. Our initial information was based upon details spelled out in a police incident report. The current Best Western location on Park Avenue was in no way connected to this incident. WYTV regrets any confusion.

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating after a reported armed robbery at Downtown Motor Inn Saturday night.

Officers were called to the scene on the 700 block of Mahoning Avenue around 10:03 p.m.

According to the report, a woman told police she was smoking a cigarette in the doorway of the business when a man came up to her and pushed her inside and locked the door.

The report said the man then pulled out a gun and demanded money. After taking money from the register, the suspect slapped the victim in the face twice and took prescription pills from her purse, the report said.

The suspect was described as a black male, about 6′ tall and wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a mask up to his nose.

Police are still investigating.