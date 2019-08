The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Route 18, just before the ramp onto 760 North

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Police are investigating a crash that happened in Hermitage Monday morning.

The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Route 18, just before the ramp onto 760 North.

Our news team arrived on the scene where an ambulance carrying a patient hit a telephone pole. There has been no word yet on the conditions of the people involved in the crash.

