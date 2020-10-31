Police investigate 25th homicide this year after shooting at Taco Bell on Market Street

Lt. Brian Welsh of the Detective Bureau said the initial 911 call was so chaotic it took the call takers five minutes to figure out what happened

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Police are investigating the city’s 25th homicide after a person was shot to death in the parking lot of the Market Street Taco Bell in Youngstown.

It happened about 6 p.m.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are concentrating on an SUV in the far parking lot by East Judson Avenue.

Lt. Brian Welsh of the Detective Bureau said the initial 911 call was so chaotic it took the call takers five minutes to figure out what happened, but officers who were already on the way found a man shot to death in the drivers seat of the SUV.

A large crowd in the parking lot also hampered efforts by the initial officers to clear the crime scene, Welsh said.

“When the officers got here there was a pretty big crowd,” Welsh said.

Last year, the city had 20 homicides.

This month, at least 16 people have been shot, three fatally. All three homicides have been on the South Side.