Police Chief John Lane said is happened at Odd Fellows Apartments

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – Two people were found dead in their apartment on Thursday in East Liverpool.

Police Chief John Lane said is happened at Odd Fellows Apartments.

During a really warm day, one of the air conditions malfunctioned.

The way the apartment is set up, the windows couldn’t be opened.

The two were an elderly couple with underlying health conditions.

Chief Lane says they do plan for an investigation.