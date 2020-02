The crash happened at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Catherine Street in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Liberty Township police are still looking for the driver of a pickup truck that took off after a pedestrian accident.

It happened at the intersection of Belmont Avenue (State Route 193) and Catherine Street on Thursday around 7 p.m.

Witnesses described the truck as a silver Ford F-150 Super Cab with tinted windows, Ohio plates and front right-end damage.

It was last seen heading north.

Police said the victim is a woman who is still at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.