Police identify woman whose body was found behind Masury nursing home

MASURY, Ohio (WYTV) – Police have identified the woman whose body was found on an embankment near a wooded area in Masury.

Detective Aaron Kasiewicz identified the woman as 50-year-old Jill M. Paskowski, who lived on Nellie Street in Masury.

A counselor reported Paskowski missing on January 3, although the last known contact with her was on December 18, according to Kasiewicz.

Sewer workers found Paskowski’s body behind O’Brien’s Memorial Nursing Home on Brookfield Avenue last week.

So far, a cause of death hasn’t been determined.

Kasiewicz said she had no apparent injuries, such as broken bones, and there wasn’t anything suspicious at the scene.

It’s possible her body had been there for some time, but that and the cause of death are still under investigation.