WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren have identified the victims who were involved in a shooting on Friday.

The woman who died is 19-year-old Kammie Kiser. She was shot about 2:10 a.m. at the Warren Heights Apartment Complex on Maryland Street NW. Police records show a Garresttville address for her.

Two men were also shot but survived. They are 17-year-old Davonte McElroy, of Warren, and 18-year-old Trevon Allen, also of Warren.

The windows of two cars at the scene were shot out.

Warren police ask anyone who has information about the shooting to give the criminal investigations division a call.