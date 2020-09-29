Police identify woman found dead off of road just north of Mercer County

FAIRFIELD TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania State Police released the identity of a woman found dead in Crawford County just north of Mercer County Sunday.
Destine Conyers, 21, of Townville, Pennsylvania, was found with a fatal gunshot wound along Mule Road in Fairfield Township.
A driver passing by noticed the body just off the road Sunday morning.
Police are investigating it as a homicide.
An autopsy will be conducted later this week.
Anyone with information should call PSP Meadville at 814-332-6911.