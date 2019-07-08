Police identify victim in fatal rollover crash in Mill Creek Park

There was no one else in the car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police identified the victim in a fatal rollover crash at Mill Creek MetroParks on Friday.

A Mill Creek Park patrol officer found a gray Cadillac flipped over on W. Glacier Drive around 3 p.m.

Quatrillion Johnson, 61, of Youngstown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no one else in the car. Mill Creek MetroParks police chief Jim Willock said alcohol and speed are both suspected in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing and officials say they are still waiting for results from the autopsy.