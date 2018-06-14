Police identify suspect in Austintown gas station robbery, police chase

Police have identified the man they say robbed an Austintown gas station and then led officers on a chase through Youngstown’s west side on Wednesday.

Shawn Villers, 32, of Austintown is charged with aggravated robbery, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Police were called to BP Fast Track on Mahoning Avenue on reports that a man robbed the store at knife-point.

“He was being friendly and then just out of the blue, he walked up to the register, acted like he was about to buy a Gatorade, and then he pulled a knife on my employee,” said Manager Lora Wray. “She did what she was supposed to do. She just gave him the money, and he took off.”

They said it wasn’t Villers first time robbing BP. He robbed the same gas station in 2011, according to investigators.

Police were able to locate Villers in his work vehicle. When they approached, he took off running, they said.

West-side neighbors watched as the suspect hid in yards and then ran across Meridian Road.

Youngstown and Austintown police, as well as Adult Parole, came to the area to search for the suspect.

“You know, 30 or 40 police cars marked and unmarked — it’s just amazing how fast the Youngstown and Austintown police responded to that situation,” said a witness, Raymond Verdecchia.

According to the police report, after several commands to stop were ignored, officers fired at Villers with a taser.

Police say at that time, another officer was pulling into the parking lot to cut Villers off when Villers ran into the police car, causing him to fall to the ground.

Villers was then arrested, and an ambulance was called to evaluate him.

Police say they found a large amount of money and a cell phone on him, as well as a knife.

According to the police report, two other aggravated robberies occurred in the area the same day. One was at Get-Go on Mahoning Avenue, where the suspect also robbed the gas station at knife-point.

Police suspect that Villers may have been involved in those robberies as well.

Police said Villers was just released from prison in April for a house explosion in Austintown in 2013. He’s currently on probation.

Villers is scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. Monday.