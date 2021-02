He suffered a brain bleed after the incident last week

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Police have identified the pedestrian who was hit by a car last week as Kyle Saunders.

The crash happened February 17 on Deforest Road in Weathersfield.

Witnesses said Saunders was hit by his own car when another person got in it.

He suffered a brain bleed.

Saunders has had several emergency surgeries and remains in the ICU.

No one has been arrested.