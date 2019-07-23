Police identify missing man found dead in Liberty

The man hadn't been seen since Saturday

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Liberty Police Department and the Trumbull County Coroner are investigating the death of a man who was reported missing over the weekend.

Police said 28-year-old Cory Davner of Canfield was found just before 5 p.m. on Sunday in a garden area outside of a home on Mansell Drive.

He was found by a neighbor of the home he was dog sitting at. According to police, Davner’s Jeep was parked in the driveway of the home with his wallet and phone inside.

Davner was reported missing early Sunday by his mother, who told police that she hadn’t seen him since Friday.

“There’s no indications of foul play. However, it is being treated as a, you know, full-blown investigation right now,” Liberty Township police chief Toby Meloro said.

Investigators are waiting for results of an autopsy and the Trumbull County Coroner’s office to rule on a cause of death.