MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have now identified the man who died in an apparent murder-suicide in Masury last week.

Brookfield police said he is Kyle Nicholson, age 34.

Monday, they identified the woman killed as 34-year-old Diana Rice.

Police were sent to her Syme Street home Friday afternoon for an argument.

When police arrived, they discovered the two had been shot. Investigators said Rice was in a car in her driveway when she was shot in the neck.

They said Nicholson was lying on the ground with a gunshot to the head.

Based on evidence and surveillance video in the area, police believed that it was a murder-suicide. A WKBN reporter watched the video, which showed the man pulling out a gun, shooting the woman inside the car through the driver’s side window, then turning the gun on himself.

Investigators said Rice’s two children, one of whom was in the car with her, saw the whole thing.

Police had been called for a previous dispute involving Rice and Nicholson.

According to a police report from April 3, Nicholson was listed as a suspect in a criminal damaging incident where Rice was listed as the victim.

The report states that Nicholson and Rice had been arguing after they went out with friends at a bar. Witnesses told police that Nicholson punched a television when they came back to the house on Syme Street and that he slashed the tires of Rice’s car.

Officers tried to contact Nicholson at the time but said he did not answer his phone, and his voicemail wasn’t set up.

Charges were pending in that case.