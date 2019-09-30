Police identify elderly woman killed in Leetonia train accident

The chief said the woman wouldn't get out of the wrecked car as the train approached because she wouldn't leave her dog

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – A terrible crash between a freight train and a car left an elderly Mercer County woman dead and her husband in the hospital Monday morning.

Hours after, evidence from the early morning crash could still be seen just a few feet from the Chestnut Street crossing.

Police said the SUV 92-year-old Ronald Davies, of Greenville, was driving may have turned too sharply off of State Route 344 and slipped off the road.

“My officer was sitting over there at the Family Dollar and he saw the car on the track, and then a civilian came by and said the guy was stuck over there,” said Leetonia Police Chief Allen Haueter.

As the officer went to help Davies and his 89-year-old wife, Sally, get out of the car, the crossing gate came down. A train was coming at about 45 to 50 miles per hour.

“The train was coming through and he tried to get them out of there as quickly as he could,” Haueter said. “He got the guy out. The female wouldn’t leave the car because she had a small canine inside.”

The officer’s body camera video is too horrific to show.

Seconds later, the video shows the officer walking back to his cruiser to call dispatch and checking on the couple’s dog.

Although Sally Davies died at the scene, her husband was able to get out of the car. He only suffered bumps and bruises from being thrown to the side by the crash.

The officer who rushed to help suffered an injured shoulder.

The dog survived and is OK. The car was destroyed.

Haueter said he’ll be trying to check the car’s GPS to learn where the couple had been before the accident and why their trip ended there.

“We know [the car] was on the tracks for some reason. We are still trying to determine why.”