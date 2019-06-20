Police identify driver who knocked down lines onto I-680 in Youngstown

Clark is expected to be in court on the charges at 9 a.m. Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police have identified a driver they say hit a utility pole Thursday, knocking lines onto Interstate 680, before leaving the scene.

Mark Clark, 58, of Washington, Pa., is charged with failure to control and leaving the scene of an accident.

Clark works for a trucking company. He was on his way to Austintown, delivering drywall material, according to Youngstown accident investigators.

Police say he hit the pole at the corner of Marshall Street and Rockview Avenue. The crash brought power lines down on the highway above and through a Youngstown City Schools bus that was heading to Chaney High School.

No one was hurt, but traffic was delayed while crews worked to clean up the lines.

Clark is expected to be in court on the charges at 9 a.m. Monday.