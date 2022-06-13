WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – We now know the names of the two people hurt in a shooting in Warren Friday night.

According to a police report, 22-year-old Scott Songer, of Youngstown, and 22-year-old Isabella Migliozzi, of Warren, were both injured in the shooting.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

It happened just before 11:45 p.m. Friday in a parking lot at the Stonegate Place Apartments.

The complex is located near the intersection of Tod and Robert avenues.

Warren detectives are investigating.