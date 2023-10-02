NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police have identified the car they think was involved in a hit-and-run that hurt a man.

Investigators posted on the Nile Police Department Facebook page that they “believe we have located the vehicle involved” in the incident and that the vehicle has been towed to the police station from an address in Youngstown.

The post said the vehicle had evidence of recent “attempted repairs.”

“To the owner: Come in and do the right thing instead of waiting for us to complete the investigation and come knocking,” investigators wrote.

Emergency crews were called about 5 a.m. Sept. 29 to U.S. 422, near the Eastwood Mall, where police found an injured man in the center turning lane of the road.

The city’s network of cameras captured a recording of the suspected car.

Police have not released the condition of the victim.