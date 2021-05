Police say she was driving at least 20 miles over the speed limit

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash over the weekend.

Janessa Kimble, 22 of Warren, was killed in the accident.

Police say Kimble was driving north on Tod Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday when her car went off the road near a curve. She hit a guardrail and a porch.

In the police report, it says investigators estimated she was going at least 20 miles over the speed limit.

The police report also states alcohol is suspected.