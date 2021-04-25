Police hold raffle event for Autism Awareness Month at Beaver Local

The event was put together through Saint Clair Township Fraternal Order of Police

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – April is Autism Awareness Month, and on Sunday, the public was invited for a fundraiser at Beaver Local School’s football stadium.

The event was put together through Saint Clair Township Fraternal Order of Police.

A 50/50 raffle, t-shirt sales and others went to help for donations, but their biggest help was a drawing for a four-man fishing trip on Lake Erie. Something that wasn’t originally meant for the event.

“We actually had this given to us, and we didn’t actually want to use it like that. We thought it would be better to give it to something like this and that’s what we did,” said Officer Kelsey Hedrick.

When First News was there, they had sold about 400 raffle tickets for the fishing trip