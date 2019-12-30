Police: Heated text messages led to stabbing in Mercer County

A man suffered several stab wounds to his back following a fight in Mercer County

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WYTV) – A man suffered several stab wounds to his back following a fight in Mercer County.

According to a police report, Rodger Bone, 21, of Shelocta, and Garrett Arnold, 21, of Greenville, had an ongoing disagreement and exchanged several heated text messages with each other.

Police say the two men agreed to meet each other Dec. 28 in the 100 block of Beatty School Road to fight.

During the fight, several witnesses say they saw Arnold stab Bone several times in the back.

Bone was driven by his friends to UPMC Greenville where he was treated for multiple stab wounds and released.

Arnold was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

After being treated for injuries Arnold suffered in the fight, he was booked into the Mercer County Jail.