BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A head-on crash in Boardman caused some traffic delays Monday evening.

First responders quickly got to the scene around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 224 and Southern Boulevard, right outside the GetGo parking lot.

Officials say the accident looked a lot worse than it was and luckily no one was hurt.